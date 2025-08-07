Meghalaya’s National Handloom Day celebration honours GI-tagged traditional weaves

Two of Meghalaya’s most iconic handloom traditions—Ryndia and Khasi handloom—have officially received Geographical Indication (GI) tag status, a recognition that was the highlight of National Handloom Day celebrations organised by the Department of Textiles, Government of Meghalaya, on Thursday.

The GI tag, which legally acknowledges the unique cultural and geographical identity of these textile products, is expected to bring national and global attention to the state’s weaving heritage.

Governor CH Vijayashankar, who attended the event as Chief Guest, called the recognition "a moment of celebration for all of us,” adding that it reaffirms the unique identity of Meghalaya’s traditional weaving culture. “This recognition showcases our strength and heritage. Today, over 40,000 farmers and more than 42,000 individuals are directly or indirectly engaged in the handloom sector, the majority of whom are women,” he said.

He also noted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s earlier praise for Ryndia silk, describing it as exclusive to Meghalaya, and praised the visible involvement of women in the stalls he visited ahead of the ceremony.

Textiles Minister Paul Lyngdoh, speaking at the event, said the GI tag elevated the status of the state’s indigenous products. “This achievement has taken our community weavers and traditional products to a new level,” he said. He credited Dr. Rajanikant for his instrumental role in securing the GI tag and pointed to the growing recognition of the department’s work at both the state and national levels.

“What was once considered a minor department is now taking centre stage,” Lyngdoh said, referencing the Prime Minister’s mention of Meghalaya’s handloom products in a Mann Ki Baat address.

As part of the day’s programme, Lyngdoh also launched a new website titled “KHNENG – Woven with Heritage, Worn with Pride” and unveiled the publication “Looms to Legacy.” Outstanding artisans from across the state were honoured with State Handloom Awards in recognition of their contributions to traditional weaving.