The National People’s Party (NPP) held its state executive meet at Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma’s residence, on June 15 to conduct an analysis over the party’s defeat in the recently held Lok Sabha elections and identify ways to better the performance.

In preparation for upcoming elections, including the MDC polls and the Gambegre by-elections, party adviser DD Lapang lay emphasis on the need to be patient and never give up, no matter the result.

State NPP leaders and former state chief, Dr WR Kharlukhi also attended the meeting.

The Gambegre by-election is expected to be held within six months. The seat is vital for NPP after its loss in both Tura and Shillong seats during the Lok Sabha elections.

According to media reports, names of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma’s wife, Mehtab Chandee and former cabinet minister, James PK Sangma have been suggested for the the Gambegre by-elections.



Earlier, on June 15, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma also addressed NH-6 water flow issues. With a focus on immediate and long-term solutions, the government is committed to safeguarding the Lumshnong to Ratachera stretch from landslides and water overflow.