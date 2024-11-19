Amid rising tensions, as the hunger strike by agitating students of Meghalaya's North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) entered its 15th day on November 19, Acting Vice-Chancellor Professor Nirmalendu Saha appealed to the students to remain united and end the protest, emphasising the negative impact it was having on their health.

The students have raised demands, including the resignation of Vice-Chancellor Professor Prabha Shankar Shukla, the Registrar, Deputy Registrar and other officials.

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In an official statement, Prof Saha reassured the students that the administration is dedicated to protecting their education and well-being, stressing that all decisions made during the phase are focused on their best interests.

Moreover, he also informed that medical teams are consistently taking stock of the situation in order to keep a check on students' health.

The Acting VC also engaged with members of NEHU Teachers’ Association (NEHUTA) NEHU Students’ Union (NEHUSU), NEHU Non-Teaching Staff Association (NEHUNSA).

After Vice-Chancellor (VC) of North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Professor Prabha Shankar Shukla went on a 14-day leave, the senior-most faculty member Professor Nirmalendu Saha, assumed charge as the VC in-charge.

Even as Professor Saha took over as the Acting VC, the agitating students of the university continued their hunger strike.