Amid escalating tensions and ongoing protests at Meghalaya's North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), the Ministry of Education, Government of India, has announced the formation of a committee to investigate the alleged mismanagement and administrative failures within the university.

In an official order issued on November 14, the Union ministry announced its decision, citing "serious concerns raised by students, student associations, and media reports".

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The decision comes in response to the hunger strike launched by agitating students over the past several days. The university was also locked down by the students on November 6. The students have raised demands, including the resignation of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Prabha Shankar Shukla, the registrar, and other officials.

The following allegations were cited by the Ministry as the basis for constituting the committee.

- A significant drop in the university's ranking in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NRF) which is attributed to alleged administrative negligence.

- Controversial appointments, including allegations of irregular appointments including the appointments of the Registrar and the Deputy Registrar, which are claimed to have contributed to the university's inefficiency.

- Reports of poor maintenance and neglect of basic amenities and infrastructure, adversely affecting the academic environment and student welfare.

- Non-responsiveness of the Vice-Chancellor amid ignorance of multiple complaints and memoranda from student bodies, including demands for essential reforms.

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In light of the issues raised by the students and other organisations time and again, the ministry announced a two-member committee to conduct a thorough inquiry into the matter.

Professor D.P. Singh, former Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC) has been appointed as the Chairman of the committee, along with Professor Dilip Chandra Nath, former Vice-Chancellor of Assam University, as the second member.

The order states, "The Committee shall inquire into the allegations and submit its report within a period of 15 days from the date of issuance of this order, along with necessary recommendations for corrective actions."

Furthermore, the univeristy authorities have been directed to assist with the committee and provide all necessary documentation and assistance required for inquiry.