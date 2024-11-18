Meghalaya's North-Eastern Hill University has announced the establishment of a committee which will draft an internal report to be submitted to the Ministry of Education regarding the alleged mismanagement and administrative failures within the university.

This comes after the Union ministry announced the formation of a committee to investigate the alleged issues.

The committee created by NEHU includes members from NEHU Teachers' Association (NEHUTA), NEHU Students' Union (NEHUSU), Khasi Students' Union (KSU) - NEHU unit, senior professors, among other stakeholders.

The president of NEHUTA, Lakhon Kma will head the committee as the Chairman.

In an official order issued on November 14, the Union ministry announced its decision, citing "serious concerns raised by students, student associations, and media reports".

The indefinite hunger strike launched by the agitating students entered its 14th day on November 18, particularly seeking the resignation of VC Shukla and removal of the Registrar, among other officials.

The decision was taken in the midst of escalating protests and ongoing hunger strike launched by agitating students over the past several days. The university was also locked down by the students on November 6.