Amid ongoing tensions at Meghalaya's North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), protesting students, supported by the NEHU Students' Union (NEHUSU) and the Khasi Students' Union (KSU – NEHU Unit), have announced the resumption of classes from December 3.

However, they also declared plans to hold an indefinite two-hour sit-in demonstration until the removal of the current Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Prabha Shankar Shukla.

Speaking to reporters, the General Secretary of NEHUSU, Toniho Kharsati, stated that the removal of VC Shukla is their primary demand. He further expressed concern that physical classes have not taken place for a month, jeopardizing the future of the students.

It must be mentioned that the student bodies are likely to hold a meeting with VC in-charge Saha to discuss the academic calendar of the university.

Moreover, the student organisations also stated that they will revolt and protest against VC Shukla's entry into the university.

Earlier on December 2, Vice-Chancellor Shukla extended his leave for 15 days, until December 13 amid ongoing protests at the university, where demands for his resignation, along with that of the Registrar and other officials, are being made.

The Vice-Chancellor in-charge of NEHU Prof Nirmalemdu Saha said that the VC has extended his leave from November 30 to December 13.

The inquiry report from the two-member committee dispatched by the Ministry of Education into the alleged mismanagement and administrative failures within the university is still awaited.