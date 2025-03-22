As tensions surrounding the resignation of Vice Chancellor of Meghalaya's North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Prof. Prabha Shankar Shukla looms large, the VC addressed the recent disruptions that have affected various aspects of the university, including delays in important processes such as the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) promotions.

He recognised the challenges, particularly regarding the delay in faculty promotions. “When I initiated work on CAS second time last year 2024, my intention was to complete the promotions by March 2025, giving special priority to those at the highest stages of their careers, particularly those approaching retirement,” he said.

He expressed regret for the unforeseen challenges that have stalled the process but assured the faculty that finalising the CAS promotions remains a top priority. “I am fully committed to completing the promotions within the coming months,” he added, emphasising the importance of recognizing and rewarding the hard work and contributions of NEHU’s academic staff.

Moreover, he expressed deep respect and gratitude to the faculty and staff for their unwavering dedication to the institution. In his address, he acknowledged the crucial role that NEHU’s intellectual community plays in shaping the future of students and advancing academic excellence, in line with the National Education Policy.

Prof. Shukla noted that administrative slowdowns had led to delays in approvals, affected academic schedules, and created uncertainty among students, particularly those from Meghalaya, who make up over 82 per cent of the student body. “These students look to us for guidance, stability, and knowledge. It is our shared responsibility to provide them with the best possible academic environment,” he stated.

The Vice Chancellor called for unity and collaboration among faculty, staff, and administration to restore stability and refocus on NEHU’s common goals of academic progress, faculty recognition, and student success. He urged the NEHU community to work together in creating an environment of academic excellence, highlighting that the university’s success depends on their collective efforts.

“My doors remain open, as always. I am here to listen, to collaborate, and to support each of you in achieving the academic mission of NEHU. Let us move forward together, united in purpose, and work towards making NEHU an institution we are all proud of.,” Prof. Shukla concluded.