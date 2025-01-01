The new year will not witness the return of Vice-Chancellor of Meghalaya's North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Prof. Prabha Shankar Shukla to the university as he has extended his earned leave until January 12.

Citing "same circumstances" for his absence from NEHU, the VC, in an email addressed to the university registrar, requested an extension to his leaves in continuation of his email dated December 1, 2024.

Shukla, in his mail, stated that he can be reached via phone or e-mail in case of any urgency pertaining to academic or administrative matters.

Shukla had earlier taken earned leaves till December 29.

The extension of leaves comes amid unresolved tensions in the university, with students and faculty demanding the resignation of the VC, Registrar and other officials.

Amid tensions, the agitating students and members of NEHUSU, NEHUTA and other stakeholders had earlier announced that they would not allow VC Shukla to enter the university.