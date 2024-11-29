The Vice-Chancellor of Meghalaya's North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Prabha Shankar Shukla, who has been on 'leave,' requested the Central government to provide security to facilitate his return to the campus on December 2, stating that he does not feel safe.

Shukla also urged the Centre to address the escalating unrest at the university.

VC Shukla wrote to the Principal Secretary of Higher Education, detailing the severe disruptions caused by ongoing protests led by the NEHU Students’ Union (NEHUSU) and the NEHU Teachers’ Association (NEHUTA), under the leadership of Prof. Lakhon Kma.

Tensions at the university have remained high, particularly after a hunger strike was launched by protesting students earlier this month. Although the hunger strike was eventually called off, the students have since resorted to a sit-in protest. The university was also locked down by the students on November 6. The students have raised demands, including the resignation of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Prabha Shankar Shukla, the registrar, and other officials.

In his letter, Prof. Shukla reported that the NEHUTA interfered with the 113th Academic Council meeting, stormed administrative offices, locked officials out, and targeted the Vice Chancellor's office with threats and demands for dismissals.

The Vice-Chancellor appealed for intervention, stating that the operations at the university has come to a 'complete standstill', while the faculty are not able to carry out their responsibilities amid 'fear and insecurity'.