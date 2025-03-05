After months of absence, the Vice Chancellor of Meghalaya's North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Prof. Prabha Shankar Shukla, on March 3, resumed office from Delhi.

Accordind to media reports, the vice chancellor intimated to the acting Registrar of the university regarding resumption of duties. He also informed that he will work from Delhi till March 5 due to official work.

Meanwhile, the North-Eastern Hill University Teachers’ Association (NEHUTA) criticised Shukla's decision to resume work away from the Shillong campus, despite being absent from his duties for over three months.

They further slammed Shukla for his misconduct pertaining to duties at the university.

After VC Shukla took his first set of earned leaves amid unrest in the university, the senior-most faculty member Professor Nirmalendu Saha had assumed charge as the VC in-charge.

Earlier, amid ongoing protests and hunger strike launched by students of the North-Eastern Hills University (NEHU), Vice Chancellor Shukla had made multiple appeals urging students to end their agitation and engage in open dialogue.

The Vice Chancellor's appeal, similar to ones he had made earlier, was met with strong resistance from students, who remain steadfast in their demand for his resignation.