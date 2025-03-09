The Department of Forensic Medicine at NEIGRIHMS, Shillong, has successfully completed a four-week hands-on training program on Virtual Autopsy, marking a major step forward in forensic science. The training, held from February 10 to March 8, is the first of its kind in the region and saw participation from faculty and residents across India. The programme was supported by the Department of Health Research.

Virtual Autopsy, a cutting-edge CT scan-based technique, offers a non-invasive alternative to traditional post-mortem examinations. By using advanced imaging technology, forensic experts can analyze a deceased person without the need for dissection, leading to more precise reports on the cause and manner of death.

NEIGRIHMS is now the second centre in India to implement this advanced forensic tool, a fact highlighted by Prof AJ Patowary, Head of the Forensic Medicine Department. He emphasised the significance of this development in modernising forensic investigations in the country.

During the closing ceremony, NEIGRIHMS Director Prof (Dr) Nalin Mehta commended the participants for acquiring this new skill and underscored the promising future of Virtual Autopsy. He urged them to take the initiative in setting up similar centres in their respective institutions.

The Department of Forensic Medicine at NEIGRIHMS has announced plans to conduct more such training programes in the future to equip forensic specialists with expertise in Virtual Autopsy, reinforcing its commitment to advancing forensic science in India.