The construction of Meghalaya's new legislative complex at Mawdiangdiang has encountered technical hurdles that could extend the project timeline by six to eight months, officials revealed following a high-level review meeting on Friday.

Thomas A Sangma, Speaker of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, convened the assessment meeting at the Assembly Secretariat in Khyndailad, bringing together Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, both Deputy Chief Ministers, and senior bureaucrats to evaluate progress on the ambitious project.

The meeting exposed critical issues requiring immediate attention, particularly acoustic problems discovered during recent weather testing. "A brief shower today revealed roof noise issues, which we are determined to resolve," Thomas Sangma told reporters after the review session.

The Speaker emphasised the project's complexity, distinguishing it from conventional construction work. "The Assembly building is not a straightforward construction project. With multiple systems—including security, audio-visual, acoustics, interiors, and carpeting—involved, we cannot rely on a single vendor."

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma attended alongside Deputy Chief Ministers Prestone Tynsong, who oversees Parliamentary Affairs and PWD Buildings, and Sniawbhalang Dhar, responsible for Urban Affairs. Chief Secretary DP Wahlang and other senior officials from Finance, Planning, and Parliamentary Affairs departments participated in the deliberations.

The project team has implemented a three-shift work schedule to accelerate progress without compromising quality standards. However, contractors estimate they need an additional six to eight months beyond the original timeline to complete the complex integration of specialised systems.

The Speaker stressed the administration's commitment to quality over speed. "We have taken steps to ensure completion within the scheduled time frame, but we are equally committed to maintaining the quality and standard of construction. We cannot afford to rush and compromise."

The coordination challenge has prompted officials to bring in additional subject matter experts to address technical specifications. Multiple vendors working on different systems must synchronise their efforts throughout the construction phase, creating logistical complexities not typically found in standard building projects.

Despite the timeline concerns, project finances remain within approved parameters. "So far, we have not deviated from the sanctioned budget," Sangma confirmed, though he acknowledged that unforeseen expenses could emerge as work progresses.

The new assembly building represents a significant infrastructure investment for the northeastern state, designed to house legislative proceedings with modern security features and advanced audio-visual capabilities. The project's completion will mark a major upgrade from the current assembly facilities.

Officials emphasised their focus on acoustic engineering and security systems, two areas requiring specialised expertise and careful integration with the building's architectural design. The recent weather-related noise issues have highlighted the importance of thorough testing before finalising construction elements.

The review meeting included technical personnel from PWD, planning departments, and engineering teams responsible for overseeing various aspects of the construction. Assembly Secretariat officials Andrew Simons and Malthus S. Sangma also participated in the progress assessment.

State leadership appears committed to delivering a facility that meets contemporary legislative standards while accommodating the technical requirements of modern parliamentary proceedings. The project's completion will provide Meghalaya with upgraded legislative infrastructure designed for decades of future use.