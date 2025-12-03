Meghalaya's Nongjrong to close viewpoint, tourist spots every Sunday from January 2026

A village in Meghalaya has decided to close its popular viewpoint and all tourist attractions every Sunday from January 2026 onwards, giving its residents a guaranteed day of rest each week.

The Dorbar Shnong (village council) of Nongjrong announced that visitors will be barred from entering the area from Saturday night through the end of Sunday, with all homestays shutting down during this period.

Community leaders said the weekly closure has become necessary to manage the growing number of tourists overwhelming the village's limited infrastructure. The absence of adequate parking, shops and essential services on Sundays has made crowd control increasingly difficult, whilst residents have been left without a proper break from the constant influx of visitors.

"The community requires a dedicated day of rest," the Dorbar Shnong stated, adding that the measure aims to reduce disturbance and preserve peace in the village.

The council also highlighted problems with visitors arriving simultaneously at the viewpoint, placing unsustainable pressure on facilities and creating difficulties for both locals and tourists.

To prevent overcrowding on permitted days, the Dorbar has made advance booking mandatory for anyone wishing to stay in Nongjrong. Visitors can verify legitimate homestays through their Google Maps listings.

The village remains open to tourists from Monday through Saturday.

Whilst acknowledging the inconvenience the restrictions may cause, the Dorbar Shnong appealed for public cooperation, emphasising that maintaining sustainability and order in Nongjrong is their primary concern.