Muga Eri Silkworm Seed Organization (MESSO) scientist, Mahasankar Majumdar from Central Silk Board, P4 Seed Station in Meghalaya's Mendipathar, North Garo Hills District received the 'Best Scientist Award' for his contribution to the Muga seed sector during 2019-2023.

The Central Silk Board, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India announced the fifteen winners of 'Best Scientist Award' in three different categories during the Platinum Jubilee Celebration of the board, in Mysore, Karnataka on September 20.

The award aims to recognise and encourage young scientists who made an exceptional contribution in the sericulture sector.

The award was presented in presence of Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh and Union MoS Pabitra Margherita and other distinguished guests at Mysore Karnataka State Open University Convocation Hall.

Fifteen scientists spanning various fields of research and development, extension and seed sector were honoured on the occasion of "National Silk Day".

Majumder and his team have been working tirelessly for the last 5 years to produce quality Muga basic seeds in Mendipathar, achieving more than 100 per cent success. The unit is now focusing on rearing Muga basic seed crops in cooler regions like Kalimpong and Darjeeling districts of West Bengal for better crop in Northeast, directed by MESSO, Guwahati.

After receiving the recognition, Majumdar thanked the Member Secretary of CSB, Director of MESSO, senior scientists, his team at Mendipathar and the Muga farmers.