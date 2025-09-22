Meghalaya's NPP condemns detention of catholic nun and minors at Tatanagar railway station

James K. Sangma, Working President of the National People's Party (NPP), strongly condemned the harassment and unlawful detention of a Catholic nun, two staff members of Catholic Charities Jamshedpur, and 19 minors at Tatanagar railway station on September 21.

Sangma described the incident as a “disturbing attack on religious freedom” based on unverified allegations of trafficking and forced conversion.

He clarified that, according to Father Birendra Tete, the minors were invited to attend a legitimate two-day training program on adolescent health and skill development. The prolonged detention until 3 AM, despite no evidence of wrongdoing, reflects intimidation against religious minorities, he added.



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“As a party committed to protecting minority rights, the NPP condemns such religious persecution,” Sangma said. He urged authorities to uphold constitutional provisions guaranteeing religious freedom and ensuring that no community faces harassment for lawful charitable activities.

He further emphasised that NPP stands in solidarity with all religious minorities and will continue to strongly oppose any attempts to undermine India’s secular fabric. Sangma warned that such acts are not only unconstitutional but also damage the democratic nature of the nation.