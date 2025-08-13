Meghalaya's oldest market gets Rs 45 crore makeover after 35 years of neglect

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma laid the foundation stone for the second phase of Iewduh market's comprehensive redevelopment project, marking a significant milestone for Meghalaya's oldest traditional marketplace that has remained largely unchanged for over three decades.

The ambitious Rs 45 crore transformation, funded by the North Eastern Council, will modernise the centuries-old Bara Bazar while preserving its cultural heritage. The project is being executed in three phases: Phase 1 (Rs 5 crore) is already underway, Phase 2 (Rs 14 crore) commenced today, and Phase 3 (Rs 20 crore) is scheduled for future implementation.

Sangma acknowledged the market's prolonged stagnation during the ceremony. "Even after close to 35 years, Iewduh has not seen any major development that has taken place. I feel that this does not go with the economic growth story of our state, where everybody is moving forward, but why not Iewduh," he said.

The chief minister emphasised the market's crucial role in the state's economic aspirations. "All the development so far means nothing and incomplete without recognising the tireless contributions of our vendors, shopkeepers, entrepreneurs, and especially the women who work here day after day," he stated while discussing the mission to achieve a $10 billion economy.

During the event, Sangma launched the Chief Minister's Urban Livelihood Scheme, providing Rs 10,000 initial support to economically vulnerable individuals engaged in informal urban livelihood activities. He distributed cheques to beneficiaries and urged the market's 5,500 street vendors and shopkeepers to register under Hima Mylliem to access the benefits.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong expressed optimism about the project's impact, stating that once completed, "Iewduh will be more beautiful than Police Bazar." His counterpart, Sñiawbhalang Dhar, emphasised the government's commitment to inclusive development: "We want our people to grow, especially in earning a livelihood. We are bringing development and improve infrastructure, so that the shopkeepers at Iewduh will not be left behind."

This marks Sangma's second visit to the market, following his initial inspection on May 19, 2025. The ceremony was attended by both deputy chief ministers, Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh, South Shillong MLA Sanbor Shullai, and traditional leader Ainam Manik Syiem, who thanked the government for the comprehensive improvement plan.

The Department of Urban Affairs and Shillong Municipal Board are collaborating on the project, which aims to create a sustainable, efficient marketplace that reflects regional cultural heritage while incorporating modern infrastructure and design elements.

Sangma also acknowledged DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's support for the project and called upon vendors to maintain cleanliness and cooperate during the redevelopment process.