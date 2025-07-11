Meghalaya's organic pineapples to reach Dubai as state emerges as global horticulture player

Meghalaya marked a significant milestone in agricultural exports as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman flagged off a 2-metric-tonne consignment of premium organic pineapples to LULU Retail, Dubai, on Friday.

The export, sourced from farmers of the Jirang Organics Farmer Producer Company in Ri-Bhoi district, represents the state's growing prominence in the global horticultural value chain under the IFAD-supported Megha-LAMP initiative.

This development coincides with a major entrepreneurship drive as the government distributed cheques to beneficiaries under PM MUDRA, PM SVANidhi, PMEGP, and NPS Vatsalya schemes during the event at LARITI Centre.

Entrepreneurs across diverse sectors, including cultivation, bakery, printing and stationery, cafes, and homestays received funding to start and expand their ventures, highlighting grassroots financial inclusion efforts.

The organic pineapple export signals the state's potential to become a major player in international agricultural markets, leveraging its favourable climate and growing expertise in organic farming practices.

The agricultural milestone comes alongside other significant announcements, including the launch of the Northeast Regional Campus of the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs at Mawkhanu with Rs 100.95 crore funding under the PM's DevINE scheme. This marks the first time IICA will operate beyond Delhi.

Finance Minister Sitharaman also released the PRIME Impact Report, "Meghalaya on the Move: Achievements Over 7 Years," documenting the state's progress in governance, innovation, and enterprise across multiple sectors.