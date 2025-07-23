Meghalaya's overseas nursing programme shows sustained success two years after launch

Two years after Meghalaya launched its ambitious overseas healthcare employment initiative, the programme continues to demonstrate significant impact, with officials now targeting placements for up to 1,000 youth by 2027.

The "Mission Moon" programme, launched by the Meghalaya State Skills Development Society in March 2023, capitalised on a global shortage of 13 million nurses to create international career pathways for the state's healthcare professionals.

Since its inception, the initiative has successfully placed 61 candidates in Japan and Singapore, while approximately 30 others completed German language training for healthcare positions in Germany. The program's expansion beyond its initial 100-candidate target reflects growing international demand for skilled Indian healthcare workers.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma's decision to allocate Rs 50,000 per candidate for preparatory training proved instrumental in the programme's early success. The government funding covered essential preparation costs, enabling candidates from diverse economic backgrounds to pursue overseas opportunities.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare's partnership with MSSDS addressed a significant local challenge - over 1,000 registered nurses with the Nursing Council of Meghalaya were awaiting placement in state health institutions when the program began in 2023.

The August 2023 Overseas Nursing Job Fair established the foundation for ongoing success, directly connecting local talent with international recruitment agencies. The event's popularity led to the expanded Overseas Job Fair 2024, which broadened opportunities beyond healthcare to multiple sectors.

Healthcare remained the dominant sector at the 2024 fair, with recruitment agencies offering numerous positions across various international markets. The sustained demand reflects the ongoing global healthcare staffing crisis and growing recognition of Indian healthcare workers' capabilities.

Current program objectives include securing overseas employment for 500-1,000 young people by 2027 through comprehensive preparation initiatives. These include intensive language training, cultural orientation programs, and specialised skill development aligned with international job market requirements.