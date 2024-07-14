The second edition of the Meghalaya Pineapple Fest 2024, organized by the Government of Meghalaya, concluded today at the iconic Dilli Haat. The event celebrated the state's agricultural success and promoted the vibrant pineapple industry. Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad K Sangma, visited the Meghalaya Farmers’ Market and engaged with farmers and entrepreneurs, exploring the festival's diverse exhibits.

During his visit, Chief Minister Sangma highlighted the government's substantial investments in the agricultural sector. He revealed that the government has invested Rs. 5.63 crore in infrastructure and Rs. 1.39 crore in working capital, with Rs. 78 lakhs specifically allocated for pineapple cultivation until 2023. These initiatives have led to remarkable achievements, including the export of 4.36 metric tonnes (MT) of pineapples to Lulu Group in Abu Dhabi. Additionally, close to 300 MT of pineapples have been exported to European Union (EU) countries after being freeze-dried at the PRIME Hub in Ri Bhoi District.

"The government’s efforts have significantly boosted farmers’ income by 30-122 percent," said Chief Minister Sangma. "These initiatives have directly impacted over 300 farmers and indirectly benefited more than 5,000 individuals."

The Meghalaya Pineapple Fest 2024 provided a platform for farmers and entrepreneurs to showcase their products and innovations, fostering greater market linkages and opportunities for local produce. The festival featured a variety of pineapple-based products, reflecting the state's rich agricultural heritage and commitment to sustainable farming practices.