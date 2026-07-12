Meghalaya's Pineapple Festival ends on high note as CM Conrad Sangma performs with young musicians

The fourth edition of the Meghalaya Pineapple Festival concluded on a vibrant note at Dilli Haat in New Delhi, with Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma joining young musicians on stage during the closing ceremony, highlighting the state's efforts to promote culture alongside tourism and economic development.

In a special performance, Sangma played the guitar alongside artists associated with the Chief Minister's Meghalaya Grassroots Music Programme (CM-MGMP), drawing applause from visitors and dignitaries attending the event. The performance reflected the state government's focus on integrating cultural promotion with livelihood generation and tourism.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister highlighted the achievements of the CM-MGMP, stating that the initiative currently supports more than 7,000 artists across Meghalaya and has facilitated over 38,000 performances throughout the state.

He said the musicians regularly perform at tourist destinations, enhancing visitors' experiences while creating sustainable income opportunities for local artists. Sangma added that the programme is fully funded by the Government of Meghalaya to nurture emerging talent and strengthen the state's creative economy.

Held in the national capital, the Meghalaya Pineapple Festival celebrated the state's internationally recognised pineapples while also providing a platform for showcasing its rich artistic and cultural heritage. Through performances, local produce and cultural displays, the festival projected Meghalaya's development model that links agriculture, tourism, culture and livelihood opportunities.

The annual event served as an important outreach initiative to promote Meghalaya's unique identity, encourage tourism and expand market opportunities for the state's agricultural products and creative talent at the national level.