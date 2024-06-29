The Government of Meghalaya's ongoing market linkage initiatives have resulted in the successful export of 3.5 metric tons (MT) of organically grown pineapples to the Middle East. This consignment marks the first international shipment for the current season under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Meghalaya State Agriculture Marketing Board and Lulu Group International, signed in November 2023 during the 'World Food India' event. The MoU was signed in the presence of the Hon'ble Agriculture Minister, Dr. Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh.

This year, the pineapple exports have shown a marked increase in price realization compared to previous years, driven by superior fruit quality and strategic market positioning. Last year, the export of 20 MT of GI-tagged Khasi mandarin to Dubai achieved double the price realizations compared to local markets. This year's pineapple consignment continues to meet international standards, reinforcing Meghalaya's reputation as a supplier of premium agricultural produce and ensuring better returns for the state's farmers.

The pineapples were sourced from several villages in the Tikirikilla block of West Garo Hills, under the supervision of the Muktidata Multipurpose Cooperative Society. As the season progresses, additional consignments from other parts of Khasi and Garo Hills will be dispatched, further enhancing farmers' income.

This trade is part of the ongoing initiative titled ‘Meghalaya Collectives,’ a government strategy focused on collective marketing for small-scale farmers in the state. Through this initiative, the government provides packaging, branding, testing, and marketing support to agri-entrepreneurs and farmer cooperatives. The initiative aims to expand into new domestic and international markets for the state's agricultural produce, leveraging modern trade channels, e-commerce platforms, and partnerships with prestigious brands.

In a recent development, the Meghalaya government collaborated with Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt. Ltd., resulting in a trial shipment of 250 kilograms of pineapples to Delhi. These pineapples were made available for sale and free sampling in 10 Safal retail outlets across Delhi, receiving a very favorable response from consumers. As a result, Mother Dairy Pvt. Ltd. has placed an order for over 300 MT for the current season, with plans to expand sales to many more outlets as the season progresses. The price realization for pineapple farmers through this trade is expected to be nearly double what they receive in local markets. Mother Dairy has also committed to exploring similar linkages with other spices and fresh produce from the state.

Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Conrad K Sangma recently visited a Safal outlet in New Delhi, highlighting the state's dedication to promoting its agricultural produce. This initiative aims to establish a consistent value chain, ensuring regular availability of fruits to customers in Delhi and beyond.

Managing Director of Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt. Ltd., Shri Manish Bandlish, remarked, “Introducing Meghalaya's pineapples into our product range showcases the region's rich agricultural diversity. We look forward to working closely with farmers, supported by the Government of Meghalaya, to offer more unique products from fruits to spices.”

The Meghalaya Agriculture Marketing Board and the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare continue to prioritize market linkage efforts, and to make Meghalaya synonymous with high-quality agricultural produce and double the income of the state's farmers.