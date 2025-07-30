Meghalaya's pineapples reach European baby food markets as festival returns to Delhi

Meghalaya's pineapple industry has achieved a significant milestone with more than 757 metric tonnes of processed fruit reaching European Union baby food manufacturers, coinciding with preparations for the third Meghalaya Pineapple Festival scheduled for August 1-3 at Dilli Haat in New Delhi.

The export achievement represents the success of a comprehensive agricultural transformation involving over 30,000 farmers across Ri-Bhoi and Garo Hills districts. These farmers cultivate naturally organic Kew pineapples with high Brix value through self-help group initiatives that ensure quality control and complete traceability from farm to market.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently flagged off premium pineapple shipments to Dubai during her Meghalaya visit, with the fruit now available at Lulu Hypermarkets. This follows established partnerships with major retailers, including Lulu Group and Mother India, expanding the reach of Meghalaya's agricultural produce across international markets.

The state has built an extensive support infrastructure featuring more than 500 farmer collectives, interest-free loan programs, cold storage facilities, processing units, mobile packhouses, and direct farm-to-airport logistics. The FOCUS initiative has provided crucial trial marketing grants while strengthening connections between farmers and buyers.

Festival organizers have planned live performances by artists from the Chief Minister's Meghalaya Grassroots Music Program at India Gate, combining cultural celebration with agricultural promotion. The event will showcase traditional crafts, indigenous cuisine, and musical performances alongside the state's flagship fruit.

Previous festival editions in 2023 and 2024 generated substantial national attention and international partnerships. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the celebration as recognition of India's agricultural diversity that supports farmer empowerment.

The three-day festival will offer visitors opportunities to experience Meghalaya's cultural heritage through food, music, and traditional crafts while highlighting the economic transformation occurring in the state's agricultural sector. The event represents both a cultural celebration and a platform for demonstrating successful rural development initiatives.

Attendees can expect to sample various pineapple-based products, witness traditional performances, and learn about sustainable farming practices that have enabled Meghalaya farmers to access premium international markets.