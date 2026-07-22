Meghalaya's Pipilmoris Wanniang earns Category 5 referee status

Meghalaya's Pipilmoris Wanniang has been upgraded to a Category 5 football referee after successfully clearing the Upgradation Practical Examination 2026, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced on Tuesday, July 21.

The Category 5 certification allows referees and assistant referees to officiate in all national-level football competitions conducted across the country.

Wanniang's promotion adds to Meghalaya's growing pool of nationally qualified match officials as efforts continue to strengthen football development in the state.

The Meghalaya Football Association, in collaboration with the state government, has been working to enhance the sport at every level, with a focus on grassroots development, senior and women's football, referee training and the hosting of top-tier competitions.

The latest achievement follows the recent elevation of two other Meghalaya officials to Category 5 status — referee Pynskhemhame Mawthoh and assistant referee Jespar Syiemlieh.