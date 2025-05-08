Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma today inspected the newly completed Polo Mall, a flagship project under the Smart City initiative that promises to revolutionise the shopping and entertainment landscape of Shillong.

"The work for the Mall is completed and the process is on to rent/lease out the shops in the Mall," Sangma stated in a tweet following his visit. "Hopeful to see the Mall opening in few months."

The six-storey commercial complex, constructed by Badri Rai Company at a cost of Rs 85 crore, encompasses a total built-up area of 1.5 lakh square feet. The state government plans to allocate shop spaces to individuals and businesses after the formal inauguration.

The mall features 90 retail outlets alongside modern amenities including mechanised car parking, 12 escalators, and five lifts. A food court, a dedicated children's zone, and EV charging stations enhance the facility's appeal as a comprehensive urban destination.

Upper floors of the structure have been designated for office spaces, occupying the fifth and sixth levels of the building.

The Polo Mall represents a significant milestone in Shillong's urban development strategy, with officials expecting it to boost economic activity while providing residents with a premium recreational venue that had previously been absent from the state capital.

City officials indicated that the facility will begin operations once tenant agreements are finalised, potentially creating hundreds of new jobs while generating substantial revenue for the local economy.

The chief minister also inspected the New Secretariat building at New Shillong Township. "This iconic building will lay the foundation for an active administration, and its design has been thoughtfully conceptualised to keep aspects of sustainability and culture with modern architecture. Eagerly look forward to its completion," CM Sangma stated on Twitter.