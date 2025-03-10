A key power infrastructure project in Meghalaya has seen a significant budget hike, forcing the state to cover additional costs. The upgradation of the Mawlai Sub-station, originally approved at Rs 49.8 crore, will now cost Rs 79.23 crore.

Power Minister AT Mondal, responding to a query from Brightstarwell Marbaniang during the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly’s Budget Session on March 10, informed the House that the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) approved the revised cost on January 16, 2025.

However, he clarified that the central government would only cover the originally sanctioned Rs 49.8 crore, leaving the state government responsible for the additional Rs 29.43 crore.

The project, being implemented by the Meghalaya Power Transmission Corporation Limited (MePTCL), is expected to increase transmission capacity from 3x20 MVA to 3x50 MVA, significantly improving power reliability in Shillong and surrounding areas.