Meghalaya's premium ginger has gained global recognition, officially making its way to Dubai this season.

The "proud moment" was shared by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on his official X handle.

The milestone was led by eight farmers from the state who attained an opportunity to visit Dubai, gaining firsthand exposure to international markets and broadening their understanding of global trade dynamics.

Reiterating the state's growing presence on the global stage, CM Sangma stated, "This milestone ensures better income and strengthens Meghalaya’s position in the global spice trade."

The debut of the state's premium resource is expected to boost the farmers' incomes while further establishing Meghalaya's reputation in the global spice trade.

Happy to share that Meghalaya’s premium ginger has made its way to Dubai this season! A proud moment as 8 of our farmers visited Dubai, gaining firsthand exposure to international markets. This milestone ensures better income and strengthens Meghalaya’s place in the global spice… pic.twitter.com/3WeLV8rwhO — Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) March 21, 2025

The Meghalaya chief minister expressed happiness over the achievement, highlighting it as a step towards improving the livelihoods of local farmers and ensuring the state's agricultural products are recognised worldwide.

The move opens up new avenues for economic growth and strengthens the state's position as a key player in the international spice market.