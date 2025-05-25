The sacred Raid Mylliem ritual, one of Meghalaya’s oldest and most significant traditional ceremonies, is being observed from May 24 to 29, despite the absence of several customary leaders.

Spearheaded by Leading Lyngdoh Myntri Syngteng Nongdhar, the 5 Kur clans, and committed members of the local community, the ritual continues as a testament to the resilience and cultural pride of the Khasi people.

Held annually in the East Khasi Hills of Meghalaya, the ritual begins at Mawnarian and culminates at Lum Shulong (Shillong Peak), spanning six days. It is traditionally organised by the “5 Kur 11 Kur” clans and features sacred rites followed by a three-day Traditional Ritual Dance.

These practices are performed to seek blessings from the Creator for the safety and well-being of Lei Ryngkew Basa—the land, its people, the Hima, and the local governance structure.

Originally practised at the beginning of February, this year’s observance was rescheduled due to organisational challenges but has retained its full ceremonial structure. The community’s determination to preserve this ancestral heritage has ensured that the ritual continues uninterrupted.

As one of the key cultural events in Meghalaya, the Raid Mylliem ritual highlights the enduring importance of indigenous practices in maintaining peace and unity from Bisi to Bhoi Rymbong. Locals and visitors alike are welcome to witness and participate in the ceremonies that define the spiritual identity of the region.