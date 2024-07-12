Dominic Sangma's Garo-language film 'Rapture' has secured a prestigious nomination at the 15th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2024. The Meghalaya-based production is competing in the Best Film - Critics Choice category, alongside major Hindi and regional cinema releases.

'Rapture,' originally titled 'Rimdogittanga', explores the cultural and spiritual aspects of the Garo community through compelling storytelling and striking visuals. The film's nomination at IFFM marks a significant milestone for Meghalaya's burgeoning film industry, placing it on the same stage as established Bollywood and regional cinema powerhouses.

The 127-minute feature, an international co-production involving India, China, Switzerland, and Qatar, has already garnered attention on the global festival circuit. It received the prestigious Groupement National des Cinémas de Recherche (GNCR) label in France and has been showcased at notable events including Film Bazaar, Tokyo Talents, and the Berlinale Talents program.

Sangma's film faces stiff competition in its category, including critically acclaimed works like "Dear Jassi" (Punjabi), "Laapataa Ladies" (Hindi), and "Kaathal - The Core" (Malayalam). The IFFM 2024 awards ceremony is scheduled for August 16 at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne, with the festival running from August 15 to 25.