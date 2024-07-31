Dominic Sangma's Garo-language film "Rapture" has been awarded the Best Cinematography award at the 7th Malaysian International Film Festival (MIFF) held in Kuala Lumpur.

The award was received by the film’s cinematographer, Toxo Xavier, whose exceptional work has brought international acclaim to this Garo film from Meghalaya.

"Rapture" is set amongst the Garo community in Meghalaya, Northeast India, and follows the story of a ten-year-old boy suffering from night blindness. The boy lives in a village gripped with fear as local people keep disappearing, with rumors spreading about kidnappers trafficking in human organs.

The film’s compelling narrative and stunning visuals have captivated audiences worldwide, showcasing the rich cultural narratives of the Garo community.

The film is backed by Hubert Bals, Visions Sud Est, and the Doha Film Institute. It is produced by Dominic Sangma’s Anna Films in collaboration with China’s Xu Jianshang and Sun Li, and Indian producers Anu Rangachar, Harsh Agarwal, Aditya Grover, and Stephen Zacharias. Meghalaya-based Eva Gunme R. Marak, a patron of Northeast Indian arts, also played a crucial role in the film’s production.

After a year of international screenings, "Rapture" will be released for the first time in Meghalaya at Tura, Garo Hills, on August 15. This homecoming release is highly anticipated by the local community and is expected to receive a warm reception.

The success of "Rapture" at the MIFF not only highlights the talent within the Garo community but also places Northeast Indian cinema on the global map. The film’s intricate portrayal of local folklore and contemporary issues resonates with a universal audience, making it a standout piece in today’s film landscape.