Meghalaya’s Reble joins major K-pop acts for Weverse Con Festival India debut

Meghalaya’s Reble will share the stage with some of the biggest names in Korean pop music at the inaugural Indian edition of HYBE’s Weverse Con Festival, bringing an artiste from the Northeast into a line-up featuring ENHYPEN, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, HWASA, LE SSERAFIM and other international performers.

The two-day festival, scheduled for March 27 and 28, 2027, in New Delhi, will also feature Eric Nam, GIN, HWASA, KING, Lara Raj of KATSEYE, Lee Hyun, RANJ x CLIFFR, RHEA RAJ, Zelo, and BUMZU and DAYOUNG.

Reble’s inclusion is a notable moment for Meghalaya’s music scene, placing the state’s talent alongside established names in the global music industry at a festival built around international artists and fan communities. The announcement also gives the event a direct connection to the Northeast, where independent musicians have developed audiences beyond the region.

For Indian K-pop fans, however, the major draw will be the presence of artists such as ENHYPEN, TOMORROW X TOGETHER and LE SSERAFIM, alongside solo performers including HWASA and Eric Nam. The festival brings together performers from different musical backgrounds, with Korean pop acts sharing the bill with Indian and international artists.

The India edition marks the first time Weverse Con Festival will be held outside South Korea. The event is associated with HYBE, the entertainment company behind globally popular acts including BTS, SEVENTEEN, ENHYPEN and TOMORROW X TOGETHER, and its fan community platform, Weverse.

Co-produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, the festival is expected to combine live performances with fan-focused experiences over two days. Its arrival in India comes amid growing demand for international K-pop concerts and official fan events, which have often required Indian fans to travel abroad to attend.

The announced line-up spans K-pop, solo pop acts and artists from India and elsewhere, positioning the event as more than a concert centred on a single group. The presence of performers such as Lara Raj, a member of KATSEYE, also adds to the international reach of the programme.

Ticket sales are scheduled to begin on October 27, with a presale for eligible Mastercard cardholders. A wider Mastercard presale will follow on October 28, before general sales open at noon on October 30.

The Mastercard Collection presale will run from 11 am on October 27 to 11 am on October 28 and will be available to World, World Select, World Elite and World Legend cardholders. The subsequent Mastercard presale will continue until 11 am on October 30 and will be open to all Mastercard cardholders.

The organisers have announced the dates and line-up, while further details on the venue, ticket prices and the festival’s detailed programme remain to be confirmed.

With Reble representing Meghalaya on a bill featuring leading Korean acts, the festival offers a significant platform for regional talent while bringing a major international music event to Indian audiences.