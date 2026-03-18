Meghalaya's Reble takes Dhurandhar 2 stage — with Ranveer Singh cheering her on

When Daiaphi Lamare walked onto the stage at the music launch of Dhurandhar: The Revenge in Mumbai on the night of March 17, she did so not as a newcomer seeking a moment — but as someone who has already earned her place in Bollywood's biggest soundtracks.

Known by her stage name Reble, the Meghalaya-born rapper featured on "Aari Aari," one of the tracks on the sequel's soundtrack, marking her second consecutive appearance in the Dhurandhar franchise — a rare feat for an independent artist from the Northeast.

The evening, however, belonged to more than just music. Actor Ranveer Singh, who plays undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi in the film, was seen visibly hyping up Reble during her performance, cheering her on from the stage as the crowd erupted. It was a moment that underscored just how far the 24-year-old rapper has come in a remarkably short time.

Reble also shared the stage with Jasmine Sandlas, who sang Shararat for the first Dhurandhar film, making for an electrifying joint performance that had the audience on its feet.

For Daiaphi Lamare, the jump to a film of this magnitude was anything but calculated. "Dhurandhar happened out of nowhere. It's amazing," she has said, still sounding slightly surprised by the speed of it all.

Born in Nangbah, West Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya, Reble discovered hip-hop as a child and felt a strong resonance with the genre. "It made me feel like I could do something in life. Rap is freedom of speech," she has said.

By 2019, she had found her wings. "Becoming 'Reble' was a way for me to separate myself from expectations and associate myself with something different — something that felt more honest to me," she has explained.

Her appearance in the first Dhurandhar in late 2025 proved to be a turning point. The spy thriller became one of the highest-grossing Hindi films in history, earning over Rs 1,300 crore worldwide. Amid the scale, spectacle and star power, her voice cut through with startling force. She appeared on three songs in that film — "Naal Nachna", "Run Down The City – Monica", and "Move – Yeh Ishq Ishq".

Her contribution, especially "Run Down The City – Monica", a remix of Asha Bhosle's "Piya Tu Ab To Aja", expanded her audience overnight. Yet characteristically, she resisted the hype. "I don't think I am a DHH star. I am not there yet, but I hope to become one someday," she has said with a laugh.

Tuesday's event also featured Singh addressing the packed audience, expressing gratitude for the franchise's reception. "Our entire team is so happy and excited. We are so humbled and grateful for the response to the first part of the film," he said. He added that the anticipation for the sequel had "surpassed expectations", calling it "unprecedented."

Reble has consistently spoken about representation, using her platform to highlight voices from India's Northeast, a region she describes as being "seldom represented in mainstream media." "I'm very proud of where I come from. I'm proud to be Indian, proud to be from the Northeast, and proud to be from Meghalaya. Representation, for me, should be organic and honest," she has said.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge releases in cinemas on March 19. The film features an ensemble cast including Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Sara Arjun alongside Singh.