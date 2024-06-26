Meghalaya’s Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) has stated that there is a need to have a combined 80 per cent reservation for Khasi-Jaintia and Garo to prevent deprivation or discriminatory on ethnic identity.

HSPDP president, KP Pangniang in a memorandum to the expert committee on the State Reservation Policy said that the reservation policy dated January 12, 1972 needs to be reviewed for overall growth in terms of employment.

Speaking to reporters, Pangniang said, “The party is of the opinion of combining of 40 per cent + 40 per cent total of 80 per cent for Khasi-Jaintia and Garo so as to bring the healthy competition and efficiency in order of merit amongst the members of the Scheduled Tribe of the state (i.e.,) the Khasi-Jaintias and Garos, which will also prevent deprivation or discrimination on ethnic identity.”

Referring to an office memorandum, the president said that the party suggests that 90 per cent preference should be given to local candidates of any particular district of Meghalaya, whilst keeping in mind the recruitment in Khasi Jaintia Hills district which should only be meant for these two tribes (i.e.,) the Khasis- Jaintias. He added that recruitments in Garo Hills district should only be meant for the Garos.

Furthermore, the HSPDP president said that the party has also suggested the need to do away with the process of carrying forward, adding, “In para 2 of the resolution which states that “if there is a deficiency in the number of Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes shall be carried forward to the next recruitment year and made good in the recruitment of that year or not for more than one year”, the party suggests doing away with the process of carrying forward.”

Pangniang further informed that the party has proposed to the committee for relooking into the matter relating to implementation of the state reservation policy for allocation of academic seats.

“Since the inception of the state of Meghalaya, the State Reservation Policy dated January 12, 1972, percentage has also been implemented for allocation of seats in different fields of academic career for the Khasis, Jaintias and Garos. Without a proper section or clause which is not clearly indicated in the reservation policy, Hence, the party feels it is the need of the hour to relook into the matter,” he said.

Stating that the the government should tread the matter carefully and take serious measures so that the issue does not disturb the peace and tranquillity within the society and the state as a whole, the HSPDP president added, “Despite of the few suggestions stated above, the party is looking forward to a positive outcome from the recommendation of the committee constituted by the government.”