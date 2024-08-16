The Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) has urged the Meghalaya government to recognise Khasi and Garo as official languages to provide better employment opportunities for youth.

HSPDP president KP Pangniang submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, calling for an amendment to the Meghalaya State Language Act of 2005.

The party specifically wants these languages notified under Section 6 of the Act, which would allow certificates and mark sheets in Khasi to be accepted as official language qualifications, making candidates eligible for recruitment in various central government offices.

The HSPDP believes this step would help candidates qualify for jobs in the Department of Posts (GDS Section) and other central government offices.

The party also highlighted the communication challenges faced by Gram Dak Sevaks (rural postmen) who struggle due to a lack of knowledge of Khasi and Garo, leading to misunderstandings and delays in postal services.



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Despite provisions for local languages in office memoranda dated March 25, 2021, June 9, 2023, and July 10, 2024, Khasi and Garo remain as 'Associate Official Languages'.

The HSPDP claims that recognising these languages as official would also help unemployed youths compete for central government jobs.

The party has urged the state government to act swiftly to improve employment prospects in Meghalaya.

The party has also stated that there is a need to have a combined 80 per cent reservation for Khasi-Jaintia and Garo to prevent deprivation or discrimination on ethnic identity.

KP Pangniang in a memorandum to the expert committee on the State Reservation Policy said that the reservation policy dated January 12, 1972, needs to be reviewed for overall growth in terms of employment.

Speaking to reporters, Pangniang said, “The party is of the opinion of combining of 40 per cent + 40 per cent total of 80 per cent for Khasi-Jaintia and Garo so as to bring the healthy competition and efficiency in order of merit amongst the members of the Scheduled Tribe of the state (i.e.,) the Khasi-Jaintias and Garos, which will also prevent deprivation or discrimination on ethnic identity.”