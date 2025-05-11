Religious leaders across Meghalaya gathered at Raj Bhavan on May 10 in a special meeting called by Governor C H Vijayashankar to express solidarity with national efforts following recent military actions against terrorist infrastructure.

The interfaith meeting brought together representatives from multiple communities, including Hindu, Christian, Muslim, and indigenous faith traditions, demonstrating a unified stance against terrorism.

"In these challenging times, it is crucial for all communities to come together and reaffirm our shared values," said Governor Vijayashankar, who condemned terrorism both domestically and internationally during his address.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma and his deputy participated virtually from Delhi, highlighting the importance the state government placed on the gathering.

"The nation belongs to all Indians, and with the support of the people, the government will reach its goal," said Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma, who urged attendees to pray for the armed forces.

Power Minister AT Mondal added, "Terrorism in any form does not have any place in the country."

Chief Secretary Donald Wahlang emphasised national priorities, stating simply, "It is the nation that comes first."

Participants observed two minutes of silence honouring those who lost their lives in the Pahalgam attack. The gathering unanimously expressed support for the military's recent actions against terrorist infrastructure across the border.

Attendees included Nabha Bhattacharya from the Central Pooja Committee, Pastor Ellizer N Sangma from Garo Baptist Church, Rev GPL Gadew from Presbyterian Church, representatives from Seng Khasi, the Meghalaya Muslim Forum, Catholic communities, and various other faith organisations.

The Governor assured that all necessary measures were being taken to maintain law and order in Meghalaya while emphasising that India's strength lies in its diversity and democratic values.