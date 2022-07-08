Ri Bhoi district of Meghalaya is ranked fourth among the top five most improved districts in the Education sector as per the NITI Aayog's Delta Ranking for May 2022.

The ranking is based on incremental improvement in 49 key performance indicators (KPIs) spanning five major socioeconomic themes which are health and nutrition, education, agriculture and water resources, financial inclusion, and skill development and infrastructure.

It may be mentioned here that Bihar's Sheikhpura was designated the first place, followed by Purnia, Gaya, and Muzaffarpur in fifth place.

The Aspirational District programme intends to effectively transform 112 most under-developed districts across the country. Ri Bhoi is an administrative district in the state of Meghalaya.

Nongpoh serves as the district headquarters. The district has a total size of 2378 km2 and a population of 258,840 people.

It is one of the Districts of Meghalaya which came into existence and assumed the hierarchical status of the District on the 4th of June 1992 by upgrading the former Civil Sub-Division.