Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi police serve 'Cherry Blossom' warnings with a side of sass

The Cherry Blossom Festival in Meghalaya isn’t just about pink petals and pop music this year — it’s also about social media banter, courtesy of the Ri-Bhoi Police.

The force’s official social media handles have lit up with a series of humorous and tongue-in-cheek posts warning festival-goers against drunken driving, instantly grabbing the attention of Gen Z.

One post read: “DANCE IN THE FESTIVAL. NOT WHILE DRIVING. LOCK UP IS READY FOR ANYONE WHO IS CAUGHT DRIVING UNDER INFLUENCE TONIGHT.”

A cheeky user responded: “I will just do the snake dance, Sir. You can’t lock me up unless you’re planning to lock up Nora too.” The police replied with a witty photo of a snake charmer: “We will fulfill your wish. No worries.”

In another post, the police reminded festival-goers: “Don’t Drive If You Have Consumed Alcohol. We are waiting for Cherry to Blossom in Umiam, Umsning, Nongpoh & Byrnihat.”

A netizen asked: “Sir, if during your checking you find Ambani’s son drunk in the driver’s seat, what would you do?” The Ri-Bhoi Police simply replied: “Cherry Blossom.”

Not stopping there, the police also warned: “Aqua Might Give U ‘Dr. Jones’, Tyga Might Give U ‘Lights Out’, But Drunken Driving Will Give You Both. Do Not Drive Under Influence.”

One witty user quipped about Meghalaya’s winding roads and “road hallucinations” for visitors from the plains, to which the police replied: “We are hearing the phrase ‘Road Hallucination’ for the first time. Weed is equally dangerous, my friend. Refrain.”

Even festival-goers packing beer weren’t spared: “I’m carrying 5 bottles of Tuborg in my car to drink inside the Cherry Blossom festival. If I’m not drinking and driving, will you seize the beer, sir?” The reply? “It’s too light.”

With their clever quips and playful GIFs, the Ri-Bhoi Police have managed to keep safety messages engaging while entertaining thousands of festival-goers online — proving that law enforcement and humor can blossom together as perfectly as the cherry trees themselves.