Meghalaya’s Ri-Bhoi to shut liquor shops, bars on Independence Day

The Ri-Bhoi district administration in Meghalaya has ordered the closure of all liquor retail outlets, bars and other establishments dealing in alcoholic beverages on August 15 on account of Independence Day.

An order issued by Dr Abhishek Saini, IAS, Deputy Commissioner (Excise), Ri-Bhoi district, under Section 324(A) of the Meghalaya Excise Act, directs the closure of all IMFL retail shops, bars in hotels, bonded warehouses, bottling units, country-made spirit shops, outstills, breweries and canteens across the district on August 15, 2026.

The order, dated August 6, said the closure would remain in force for the entire day in view of the Independence Day celebrations.

The district administration has directed all concerned establishments to comply with the order.