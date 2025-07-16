Meghalaya's Rifiness Warjri becomes state's youngest to scale Everest, eyes seven summits next

Rifiness Warjri, a 20-year-old from Meghalaya, has become the youngest person from the state to summit Mount Everest — a feat that not only marks a personal triumph but also shines a spotlight on underrepresented talent from India's northeast.

Raised in a modest family in the Laitkor area near Shillong, Rifiness’s journey to the top of the world began far from snow-clad peaks. Her parents run a small tea and chicken stall by the roadside — a space she still helps out at whenever she’s home.

Despite standing atop the world's highest mountain, Rifiness remains grounded. “It’s my home. My roots keep me grounded… the mountains teach us humility. When I stood atop Everest, I realised how small and insignificant we are. That was one lesson I brought back and I am sharing with everyone,” she told PTI.

Her climb wasn’t backed by major sponsors or elite mountaineering academies. Meghalaya lacks the infrastructure and institutional support for adventure sports, particularly mountaineering. What Rifiness achieved came from sheer determination, self-discipline, and the support of a tight-knit family that never stopped believing in her.

Her father, Shlurbor Kharmyndai, while quietly emotional, shared his hopes for her future. “It’s a proud moment for us. I wish that she secures a government job as soon as possible so that she can support the family as well, but I also do not want her to stop dreaming. She is free to fly big.”

Her older sister, Noury, who manages the tea stall alongside their mother, reflected on her sibling's success. “God has been kind to our family. Seeing my sister reach the top of the world is like a dream come true. She worked so hard and deserves all this love and respect.”

The recognition has followed. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma felicitated Rifiness, praising her for bringing honour to the state. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also acknowledged her feat, calling her a shining example of youth resilience. The Department of Mineral Resources (DMR) honoured her contribution to the state by accepting a rock she carried from Everest — a symbolic gesture that linked her achievement to the land she comes from.

But for Rifiness, Everest is just the beginning.

She now has her sights set on the Seven Summits — the highest peaks on each continent, including Denali in North America, Kilimanjaro in Africa, and Vinson Massif in Antarctica. The challenge is immense, but she isn’t deterred.

“I want to show young people, especially girls, that we can dream big and make it happen — even if we start small,” she said. Her message to children from working-class backgrounds was simple but powerful: “Your background should never limit your ambition. Believe in yourself and keep going.”

Before tackling her next peak, Rifiness plans to resume her BSc studies, which were paused due to intense training and travel over the past year. But her long-term vision remains firmly on the horizon.