Riiohlang Dhar of Meghalaya has been awarded the inaugural Best Female Assistant Referee of 2024-25 at the All India Football Federation (AIFF) awards ceremony in Bhubaneswar. This marks the first time the AIFF has included a female category for this prestigious recognition.

The achievement comes just days after Dhar was selected to officiate at next month's AFC Women's Champions League 2024-25 semifinals and final in China, making her the first Indian to referee at this continental club championship.

Dhar, who serves as a policewoman with the Meghalaya Police, has established herself as a FIFA-level assistant referee with extensive international experience. Last year, she became only the second Indian match official to participate in a World Cup when she officiated at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in the Dominican Republic. Earlier this year, she was also appointed as an official at the AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup in Indonesia.

The AIFF awards ceremony recognised several other outstanding female football professionals. Elangbam Panthoi Chanu from Manipur received the Women's Best Goalkeeper of the Year 2024-25 award. Toijam Thoibisana, also from Manipur, was honoured as the AIFF Women's Promising Player of the Year.

The AIFF Female Referee of the Year award went to Manipur's Tekcham Ranjita Devi, who has been a FIFA International Referee for seven years.