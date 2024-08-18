Riiohlang Dhar, a 34-year-old assistant referee from Meghalaya, has been selected to officiate at the upcoming FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup. The tournament will take place in the Dominican Republic from October 10 to November 3, 2024.

Dhar's appointment marks a significant milestone, as she becomes only the second Indian woman assistant referee to be chosen for this prestigious event. She joins an elite group of 38 match officials appointed by FIFA for the tournament.

"This is a great honour," Dhar said. "I have to work harder to live up to FIFA’s expectations. I will also keep in mind that I will be there as a representative of India. I will do everything to keep India’s flag high."

A member of the Meghalaya police department, Dhar began her refereeing career in 2009 after hanging up her boots as a player. She has since officiated in numerous international tournaments but considers the World Cup a unique challenge.

K Sankar, Chairperson of the AIFF Referees' Committee, cited Dhar's excellent performance in recent AFC matches as a key factor in her selection. Her appointment has been hailed as an "Independence Day gift" by AIFF Acting Secretary General M Satyanarayan, who sees it as a boost for women officials in India.

Dhar follows in the footsteps of Uvena Fernandes, who became the first Indian woman assistant referee to officiate at a FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in 2016 in Jordan.

As she prepares for this career-defining moment, Dhar acknowledges the support of her state association, the AIFF, and her employers. She praised the AIFF's efforts in developing women referees, stating, "We have all greatly benefited from their tremendous work."