The Government of India has officially granted Geographical Indication (GI) tags to Meghalaya's Ryndia silk and Khasi handloom products, marking a significant achievement for the state's traditional textile industry.

The announcement came from the GI Authority, Registrar Geographical Indications, Geographical Indications Registry, Intellectual Property Office, Government of India, with the registration officially documented on their website.

"Happy to announce that Meghalaya's Ryndia silk and Khasi handloom have been recognized with Geographical Indication (GI) tags, highlighting their unique cultural heritage and craftsmanship. This is a great milestone for Handloom Weavers of the state who continue to make commendable efforts to preserve our vibrant indigenous handloom, weaving our story, heritage, and legacy through the years," Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma tweeted.

The GI recognition applies to Ryndia - a handwoven, hand-spun, naturally dyed, organically produced, and ethically sourced fabric - along with other Meghalaya handloom products.

According to a government statement released Wednesday, the Meghalaya Department of Textiles spearheaded this initiative over the past four years with support from NABARD and technical assistance from Dr Rajnikanth. The department actively facilitated joint applications submitted by the Textiles Department and the Meghalaya Ryndia Producers Association.

This journey began shortly after the official recognition of Umden-Diwon as the state's first Eri Silk village on February 12, 2021.

Frederick Roy Kharkongor, Principal Secretary of the Department of Textiles, led a delegation to the final Consultative GI Group meeting held by the Office of Geographical Indications Registry in Kolkata on November 20, 2024. The delegation included Textiles Department officials, representatives from the Meghalaya Ryndia Producers Association, and practicing weavers and artisans from the Silk village.