Meghalaya's Safe Motherhood Scheme, an initiative which was launched by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma aims to enhance maternal and infant health care.

The scheme includes over 80 transit homes for safe accommodation of mothers and infants.

Moreover, more than 150 vehicles have also been dedicated to transporting high-risk pregnant and expectant mothers.

Through the Safe Motherhood Scheme, the state government ensures safer journeys and healthier beginnings for mothers and infants in the state.

Meanwhile, taking to the microblogging site X, the National People's Party exalted the benefits of the scheme. They wrote, "With over 80 transit homes for safe accommodation and 150+ vehicles dedicated to transporting high-risk pregnant and expectant mothers, we are ensuring safer journeys and healthier beginnings for our mothers and infants in Meghalaya."