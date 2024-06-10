Sandeep Sharma from Meghalaya, India, has secured a bronze medal in the 80 kg weight category at the prestigious Kettlebell World Championships in Rzeszów, Poland. The event, which commenced on June 6 and concluded on June 9, witnessed Sharma's remarkable achievement in the Snatch event.

Ukraine claimed the top spot in the event, while Israel secured the second position. Sharma, a renowned Kettlebell athlete and certified instructor, has consistently demonstrated his talent in the sport, bringing pride to both Meghalaya and India on the international stage.

Sharma had earlier already made his mark by winning a gold medal at the WKSF Kettlebell Asia Championships held in Mumbai in December 2023. During that event, he set a record with an impressive 94 repetitions in the 10-minute 24kg Snatch event, showcasing his remarkable endurance and skill.

Sharma's dedication and commitment to the sport have played a crucial role in his success, as he continues to push boundaries and inspire aspiring athletes both in Meghalaya and across the nation.