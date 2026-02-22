Meghalaya's Sanfida Nongrum earns spot in India's AFC Women’s Asian Cup squad

Sanfida Nongrum from Meghalaya has made history as the first woman from the state to join India's senior national football team, securing a place in the 26-member squad for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 in Australia.

Coach Amelia Valverde announced the team yesterday ahead of the tournament, which kicks off next month. Nicknamed Polly, the 20-year-old midfielder stands out as one of six uncapped players and the youngest alongside two teammates. She joins recent training camps, including friendlies in Turkey last month and a Perth base since February 11.

Sanfida recently helped Laitkor win Meghalaya's Women’s Football League 2024 and starred as top scorer and player of the tournament for Misaka United in the Karnataka Women’s League 2025-26. She plays club football for Garhwal United in the Indian Women’s League, with past stints at Bangalore United, Sports Odisha, and Sirvodem SC.

Meghalaya Football Association president Hamletson Dohling hailed the milestone on social media. "Your journey, hard work and belief have brought you here," he told Sanfida. "You carry not just the tricolour but the hopes and dreams of so many young girls back home who now know that this stage is possible."

India, the Blue Tigresses, sit in Group C facing Vietnam on 4 March at Perth Rectangular Stadium (4:30 pm IST), Japan on 7 March at the same venue and time, and Chinese Taipei on 10 March at Western Sydney Stadium (2:30 pm IST). Top two teams per group plus the two best third-placed sides advance to the quarterfinals, where winners qualify directly for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 in Brazil. Losing quarterfinalists enter playoffs for two more AFC spots, with play-off losers getting another shot via a separate tournament.

Eight players from India's ill-fated 2022 Asian Cup campaign return, including Grace Dangmei, the squad's most-capped star with 91 appearances and 23 goals. Anju Tamang, at 30, leads as the oldest, while Shilky Devi Hemam remains the youngest at 20. East Bengal FC dominates club representation with eight players, followed by Sethu FC (six) and Sribhumi FC (four). Aveka Singh (Næstved HG, Denmark) and Manisha Kalyan (Alianza Lima, Peru) are the only overseas-based players.

India squad

Goalkeepers: Panthoi Chanu Elangbam, Shreya Hooda, Sowmiya Narayanasamy

Defenders: Astam Oraon, Juli Kishan, Martina Thokchom, Nirmala Devi Phanjoubam, Sanju Yadav, Sarita Yumnam, Shilky Devi Hemam, Sushmita Lepcha, Sweety Devi Ngangbam

Midfielders: Anju Tamang, Aveka Singh, Babina Devi Lisham, Jasoda Munda, Sanfida Nongrum, Sangita Basfore

Forwards: Grace Dangmei, Kaviya Pakkirisamy, Lynda Kom Serto, Malavika P, Manisha Kalyan, Pyari Xaxa, Rimpa Haldar, Soumya Guguloth