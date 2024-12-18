Meghalaya faces an uphill battle in the final round of the Senior Men's National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy 2024-25 after a narrow 1-0 defeat to Kerala in Hyderabad.

Muhammad Ajsal’s decisive goal in the 37th minute sealed the win for Kerala in the Group B clash. Ajsal, who was a constant threat during the first half, unleashed a low shot from distance, beating Meghalaya goalkeeper Siwel Rymbai despite his diving effort.

Meghalaya, coached by Hering Shangpliang, made two changes to the starting lineup following their draw against Tamil Nadu earlier this week. Badondor Marbaniang and Khrawkupar Jana were introduced in place of Aibiangmame Nongneng and Baiaikara Swer.

Kerala dominated the opening half, but Meghalaya improved after the break, creating multiple opportunities to equalise. Despite coming close—hitting the woodwork twice—they failed to find the back of the net, leaving Kerala to hold on for the win.

The result leaves Meghalaya with one point from two games, sitting fifth in the Group B standings. Kerala and Delhi lead the group with six points each, followed by Odisha with three points. Meghalaya and Tamil Nadu both have a point, though Meghalaya has the better goal difference (-1 to -2), while Goa remains winless at the bottom.

Meghalaya’s next fixture is against Delhi on Thursday at 2:30 pm, a must-win match to keep their quarterfinal hopes alive.