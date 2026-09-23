Meghalaya’s Shidalin L Marshillong qualifies as Category 5 national assistant referee

Meghalaya’s Shidalin L Marshillong has been upgraded to Category 5 national assistant referee after clearing the Level 5 practical examination conducted for women officials.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced the qualification on September 22. Marshillong cleared the examination along with two officials from Nagaland, following which she was upgraded to Category 5 with immediate effect, according to AIFF Head of Referees S Suresh.

The Category 5 qualification allows referees and assistant referees to officiate in national-level matches.

Marshillong’s qualification adds to a growing list of Meghalaya match officials who have progressed to the national level in recent months. Referee Pipilmoris Wanniang, referee Pynskhemhame Mawthoh and assistant referee Jespar Syiemlieh have also attained Category 5 status.

The Meghalaya Football Association (MFA) has been working with the state government to strengthen football development across the state, including grassroots programmes, senior competitions, women’s football, training for match officials and the hosting of high-level tournaments.