The Shillong Government Engineering College, inaugurated in January 2023, was expected to bring new opportunities for students pursuing technical education. However, its launch has been slowed down by regulatory challenges.

Education Minister Rakkam A. Sangma, speaking in the Assembly on March 10, informed members that the college has yet to receive final approval from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

Responding to a question from Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma, he stated that while the institution had received a three-year provisional affiliation from NEHU, AICTE experts had flagged infrastructure deficiencies during scrutiny meetings in January and February 2025.

The minister added that Rs 26 crore had been sanctioned for the project, with Rs 23.4 crore already disbursed. To address faculty shortages, 55 positions have been created, and 13 lecturers from Shillong Polytechnic have been reassigned to the college.

The government is working to resolve the remaining compliance issues to ensure that students can soon enroll in Civil and Electrical Engineering courses.