Meghalaya's smart meter project is facing an unprecedented delay due to a financial crisis.

While the implementation of the project awaits approval from the Ministry of Power, it must be mentioned that the Meghalaya government has fewer funds than required for installation.

Speaking to reporters on the matter, Power Minister A.T. Mondal informed that the discovered rates, while similar to those in other states in the Northeast, have led the government to seek a review from the Centre regarding the quoted prices.

It must be stated here that the cost that the government had estimated is higher than what was quoted.

Mondal further reiterated that the government will prioritize the interests of consumers before implementing the project, adding that it will also ensure that there are no inflated bills.

Earlier, the Meghalaya power minister had requested additional federal funding for smart meter implementation during the national power ministers' conference in New Delhi on November 12, warning that current subsidies fall short of actual costs.

Speaking at the Yashobhoomi convention centre, Mondal highlighted that discovered smart meter costs significantly exceed sanctioned amounts, despite being comparable to other northeastern states. Without increased subsidies, he cautioned that extra costs would burden either consumers or utility companies.