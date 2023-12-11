Chief Minister Conrad Sangma announced on December 11 that the state's Smart Village project secured the third-place honor at the prestigious World Open Innovation Conference held in Bilbao, Spain. The accolade was bestowed upon the project for its exceptional Best Practice Implementation.

Sangma took to the microblogging site X on December 11 to share the exciting news, highlighting the remarkable achievement on the global stage. The project's recognition underlines Meghalaya's commitment to pioneering innovative solutions to address pressing challenges.

The Smart Village project's award-winning presentation focused on groundbreaking healthcare initiatives that employed a triple helix collaboration, integrating enterprise creation and frontier technologies. The conference, known for bringing together practitioners from industry, institutions, and individuals worldwide, served as a platform for Meghalaya to showcase its strides in adopting cutting-edge approaches to address healthcare challenges.

Expressing his elation, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma stated the significance of the collaboration with UC Berkeley in fostering new innovations.