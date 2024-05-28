The Sonapur tunnel, located on the Meghalaya section of the Barak-Guwahati national highway has experienced mudslides due to the recent heavy rainfall as a result of cyclone Remal.

While the clearing work at the tunnel is currently underway, the authorities have advised commuters to find an alternative route and drive cautiously in order to prevent any untoward incidents.

It may be mentioned that Guwahati received heavy showers of rainfall and gusty winds on May 28 after Cyclone Remal made landfall in Northeast India.

As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the temperatures across Assam remained below 30 degree Celsius, except Silchar which recorded a temperature of 31.2 degree Celsius.

The inclement weather conditions come at a time when Assam was battling soaring temperatures which had hit a high of 40 degrees Celsius.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati, Karimganj, Cachar, Dima Hasao and Goalpara districts are expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and strong surface winds.

Meanwhile, Dhubri, Barpeta, South Salmara Mancachar and Hailakandi districts will receive very heavy rain, accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and strong surface winds.

On the other hand, as per the RMC, the other districts of the state will receive light showers of rainfall accompanies by thunderstorms.